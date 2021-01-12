Nigerians must guard the current democracy jealously to avoid situations, where individuals or families destroy known democratic norms by hijacking electoral processes and distributing impunity with wanton disregard.

Member, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South in the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo, made the assertion while explaining the rationale behind his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The second-term federal lawmaker said he decided to formally join APC by presenting himself at Ibere Ward 2, Ngwugwo Ibere Village Square, of Ikwuano Council and received his membership card.







Onuigbo regretted that “after 21 years of democratic governance in Nigeria, we still have a situation, where individuals privatise political parties and foist leaders on the people as they wish.”

He continued: “These are some of the actions that have embroiled the PDP in crisis and thus made the party unconducive to any self-respecting democrat. We fought too hard and long for this democracy to allow it to be turned to a pseudo-dictatorship by selfish and greedy individuals.







“It behooves well-meaning individuals to rise like lions and put a stop to such undemocratic and clearly self-serving methods. As we work on electoral reforms in the country, we must work towards eliminating loopholes that make it possible for individuals to sit in their homes and impose persons who did not participate in the electoral process.”







Onuigbo explained that he became uncomfortable when PDP allegedly began to handpick candidates, who suddenly became election winners, thus inflicting unbearable pains on people who had religiously followed and participated in the process.







He stated: “This symbolic action formally brings to an end my association with PDP and signals the commencement of a journey, which ultimate aims are to strengthen and preserve the sacredness of our democratic institutions, bring an end to impunity, liberate Abia from the chains of underdevelopment occasioned by political hegemony, and ultimately ensure that political leadership plays its primary role of service to the people.”