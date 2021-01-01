By Emmanuel Oladesu

Abia State Governor of Okezie Ikpeazu has said that he will not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Debunking rumours about defection, he said they were unfounded because PDP is the dominant party in the state.

Speaking in Umuahia, the state capital, Ikpeazu said he has not seen any reason why he should leave the PDP for any other party.

He said: “I do not see any reason why I should leave the PDP for any other political party. The music of politics as it plays differs from one State to another.

“Here in Abia, the people are comfortable with the PDP and I think the aspirations of Ndi Abia will be met and achieved under the platform of the PDP.”

Ikpeazu added: “Nobody has been able to convince me that there is a better party for us here in Abia than the PDP. I am a strong member of the PDP and a leader in the party.

“In fact, I am the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forun. I will rather be a conductor in a moving vehicle than be the driver of a stationary vehicle.”