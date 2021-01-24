New details have emerged on why the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is yet to award sexual harassment victim, Monica Osagie, a master’s degree.

A tell-it-all brief made available to The Nation suggests that it is because she has not fulfilled the necessary requirements, adding that she failed a Mathematics course which cannot be waived.

It is alleged that Monica Osagie wanted to be awarded the degree after she established a sex-for-grade scandal.

Although she had failed the course twice, the University Senate decided to give her a third chance in view of the peculiar nature of her challenge.

It was recently reported that the VC visited the jailed lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele, however, the brief stated that it was not to persuade him to go on sabbatical leave as suggested.

Akindele had offered to resign but the VC insisted he should defend the allegations against him since he claimed he was innocent.

The Professor of Management Accounting was jailed by Justice Maureen Onyetenu for 24 months in 2018 for soliciting for a sexual benefit from the female student to pass her in his course He pleaded guilty to four counts filed against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Although Akindele completed his jail term in April 2020, OAU is yet to determine the fate of Monica Osagie.

The brief which was made available by a top source said:

“It is true that Miss Monica Osagie was not a registered student of OAU by the time she took the exams, but she later paid the required fees and her studentship was regularised.

“This was disclosed to ICPC in the course of the investigation and was never part of the reason for not issuing a certificate.

“Miss Osagie was not the only student that failed to register, and all the students affected were pardoned. Why would the university single her out for punishment?

“Referring to the issue is just to whip up sentiments and mislead the reading public.

“Around March 2020, her solicitors also engaged in similar publicity. We wanted to respond but the university was advised that it could further traumatise Miss Monica Osagie to read her academic performance on the pages of newspapers after what Professor Akindele did to her.

“We may now have to respond publicly to these innuendoes if only to put the records straight and disallow this matter from distorting the hard stance of OAU on anti-sexual harassment and other social vices.”

The source further explained that the post-graduate student failed a Mathematics course which cannot be waived

“The course that she failed was not Professor Akindele’s and she had failed the course before the Akindele saga.

“Monica repeated the course while the Akindele issue was on and failed a second time because she never attended any class (which was understandable because of the prevailing circumstances at the time).

“In-course assessment constituted 40% of the final mark. Although only two opportunities are allowed, we agreed with ICPC that she will be allowed to take the course for the third time, with a waiver from the Senate and under the full protection and supervision of the university management.

“We promised that she will be assisted with all facilities available. The course she failed is mathematical and her first degree is in the arts, hence the need for her to have the lectures becomes essential.

“The ICPC, I am sure, communicated to her solicitor the willingness of the university to give a waiver, but what she wanted is to be awarded a degree for which she has not fulfilled the necessary requirements.

“There is no reputable university that will condescend to that level and OAU will definitely not award such a degree.

“OAU will continue to champion the anti-sexual harassment campaign and no amount of negative incursions will discourage us.

“We are determined to make a difference working with people of like-minds and the national leadership of our country…”

The ICPC is currently probing the circumstances behind the withholding of the results of Monica Osagie, three years after she was sexually harassed by Akindele.

