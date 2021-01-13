Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has justified the extension of the tenure of the state Accountant General, Mr Laolu Akindolire by three months.

A statement by the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo in Akure said the ” governor’s move is in the overall interest of the smooth running of government, and to stave off unnecessary hitches as Government inches towards a period of transition within the 3 months period in question.

The gesture according to him “is for 3 months as it lapses on the 12th of April, 2021, when a new Accountant General of the State shall be appointed.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes Mr Akindolire well just as he charges him to discharge his duties with renewed vigour, as always.

Vanguard however learnt that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance will also retire in February and the Cabinet will be dissolved in February.

A government source said “the man will be there for a new cabinet to be formed for proper handing over.

“Appointing a new Accountant General now to change signatories with Permanent Secretary Finance and Commissioner for Finance twice in three months is unhealthy” the source explained.

