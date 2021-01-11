Kano state governor, Ganduje



Kano State Government has maintained that it adopted Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in selling public property to rejuvenate the state’s economy and infrastructure deficit.

It also refuted the allegation by the opposition that the government was selling public property outright to private entities.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the government disclosed that the said property were rather managed under the PPP concept, which was grossly misunderstood by the public.

According to the statement, government took the decision to revitalise under-performing assets in partnership with willing investors, as part of moves to bring Kano at par with modernity for a befitting mega city status.

“The PPP arrangement, one of the best global practices, is a long-term contract between the private sector and a government agency for providing a public asset or service, in which the private party bears significant risk and management responsibility.

“The Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) variations, which are also commonly used in Nigeria, including Design-Build-Finance-Transfer (DBFT), Build-Operate-Own (BOO), and Design-Build-Finance-Operate (DBFO) models are part of efforts by the government to re-appraise the Kano Master Plan, which has not been rendered to any re-appraisal for a very long time, to give impetus for proper planning and implementation of infrastructure development,” he explained.

Most of the properties in question, the commissioner added, are either abandoned or under-performing.

“One of such properties is Daula Hotel, which had been abandoned for years. It has become a hiding place for criminals, even as the School of Hospitality and Tourism situated within its premises only occupies 10 per cent of the structure. It would now be developed to a residential building for enhanced revenue generation.

“One-quarter of the once vivacious Triumph newspapers closed down by the Rabiu Kwankwaso administration in 2012 and was converted to a public convenience. It has been revived by the present administration and now relocated to a more convenient place befitting a newspaper house to pave the way for the development of a more economically viable and modern Bureau de Change Market that can generate more revenue for the state and provide employment opportunities.”

Garba, however, urged the media to always verify stories before publishing to avoid whipping up sentiments through rumours.

The statement also called on good people of Kano to ignore rumours being peddled by disgruntled elements bent on casting aspersion on the Ganduje administration on its mission to develop the state and particularly make it attain the mega city status.

