By Adekunle Yusuf

Factors that Nigeria plunged into second wave of Coronavirus have been identified.

At a briefing to provide updates on how Lagos has managed its over 28,774 coronavirus cases, Prof Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, listed laxity among the populace, false sense of security, non-adherence to guidelines, reopening of schools and the economy, large social, political and religious gatherings as some of the reasons that pushed Nigeria back into a new and probably stronger wave of infections.

To win the battle against the virus, a worried Abayomi, an expert in internal medicine, haematology, environmental health and bio-banking, urged Lagosians and Nigerians in general to embark on lifestyle adjustments, including adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions being preached by state and federal health authorities.

For Lagosians, he admonished citizens to follow COVID-19 safety protocols by always using face masks, observing social distancing guidelines, and avoiding mass gatherings as much as possible. This should be complemented with practice of regular handwashing and respiratory hygiene, while people feeling unwell should submit themselves for tests or present early to an isolation centre for treatment. “People need to take responsibility for the infection. We will deploy effective messaging and education via our various public information channels and platforms, while we enforce all guidelines through the respective state agencies.”

On COVID-19 positivity of inbound travelers, Abayomi said imported infections are high among such travelers, attributing this to the large numbers of Nigerians in the Diaspora returning to Lagos. All inbound travellers to Lagos should self-isolate for seven days after arrival and submit themselves for testing at government-accredited private laboratories upon expiration of the self-isolation period, he said.

“According to the provisional quarantine protocol, all intending inbound passengers must test negative by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) done in the country of departure within 72 hours of boarding and are required to register via – http://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng and pay for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria on day seven at an accredited lab of their choice. Passengers must also before boarding fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria.

“On arrival in Nigeria, passengers must show evidence of payment with an appointment for a repeat PCR test in-country following which passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service. Passengers must then proceed on a seven-day self-isolation as per protocol and present at the designated accredited sample collection sites on the seventh day of arrival. Passengers who test negative after seven days will end self-isolation on the eighth day,” Abayomi explained.

Reiterating the resolve of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to win the fight against COVID-19 transmission, the commissioner also urged the public that “it is also important that citizens take responsibility and adhere strictly to safety protocols and government guidelines to curtail the spread of the infection.”

Disclosing that Lagos would soon complete 10 Oxygen and Sampling centres to improve management of severe-to-critical COVID-19 cases, Abayomi said the new facilities would be useful more in high burden local government areas to manage patients. The commissioner noted that medical oxygen is the primary treatment for the majority of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, stressing that the state remains committed to ensuring improved healthcare system toward enhancing quality healthcare and saving the lives of its citizens.

He added that the oxygen centres were sited at the Mother and Child Centre, Eti-Osa; General Hospital, Alimosho; General Hospital, Isolo; Aguda Primary Healthcare Centre, Surulere; and General Hospital, Gbagada; Mother and Child Centre, Ifako Ijaiye; Ibeju-Lekki Primary Healthcare Centre; General Hospital, Apapa; Odi Olowu Primary Healthcare Centre, Mushin; and Amuwo-Odofin Mother and Child Centre. Most of the oxygen centres were already completed, while others would be completed in the next two weeks.

He said: “Many of these patients present late to the isolation centres, thus leading to fatalities. This life-saving gas helps patients breathe when they cannot do so on their own, and timely access to oxygen is critical to ensure the patient’s survival. If anyone is breathless, go to any of these centres, and the doctors and nurses there will assist to stabilise you with oxygen before moving you with the ambulance to the isolation centre.”

While enforcing all guidelines through the respective state agencies, he also vowed that the state would deploy effective messaging and public enlightenment campaigns education through its various platforms. Abayomi, who revealed that Lagos has increased its daily testing capacity from August to December from 2,000 and 3,000 samples daily, said that the state’s goal from inception was to flatten the curve. He promised that the state would intensify its strategies of identifying, testing, isolating, and management of cases to reduce the rate of transmission.

He added: “Living with the pandemic means that you should wear your face mask everywhere, follow physical distancing rules, avoid social gatherings, ensure regular hand washing or hand sanitising. If you feel unwell, get tested; if positive, self-isolate or present to any isolation centre or follow up clinics.”

Also warning Lagosians to savour the festivities with caution, Sanwo-Olu has tasked residents to always observe all safety protocols. He reaffirmed the readiness of his administration to punish residents and institutions who disregard COVID-19 protocols, warning that it would bring the full weight of the law to bear on all erring persons or organisations.

“The Lagos State Government is now sounding a clear note of caution to all residents on the importance of maintaining the guidelines that we have put in place to protect us from the ravages of COVID-19. We cannot afford a reversal of the gains we have made against this pandemic. Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice. The protocol of ‘no mask no entry’ must be enforced by all public places: offices, businesses, markets, shops, and so on. Hand sanitisers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots,” he said.