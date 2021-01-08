A Widow, Mrs. Mfon Udoidiong from Nkek, in Ukanafun Council of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, told the state panel on police brutality how an officer, Idongesit Ekanem, killed her son after demanding N100 from him on September 9, 2017.

She said this when the panel resumed sitting from a two weeks break at the High Court complex in Uyo. Mfon, a petty trader, said her son, Imo Udoidiong, came home from Uyo Polytechnic where he schooled and decided to visit a viewing centre.

But after some hours, his friend came to tell her that Imo was shot dead by a police officer, who had demanded money from him, but he refused.

She said the family of the police officer only supported her with N200,000 to buy coffin and bury the deceased, adding that, since then, she was neglected and the police had not shown any more concern.

“The family of the police officer promised to give me N1,000,000 to enable me move on with my life, but till today, nobody has given me anything,” she said.

An eyewitness to the incident, Ubong Monday, said the deceased was his classmate in secondary school whom he met on his way to buy some spare parts.

Monday said the late Udoidiong asked for assistant to where he was going since he was using a motorcycle, adding: “But close to the Ukanafun Stadium, some policemen stopped us and demanded N100 before they could allow us to pass.

“We told them that we do not have money and at that point, Imo alighted from the motorcycle to meet the leader of the patrol team for an explanation.

“Then the officer told them to allow us to pass, but when Udoidiong tried to climb back onto the bike, Ekanem and his friend attacked him with sticks for reporting him.”

“Not satisfied, Ekanem brought a gun and shot Udoidiong who died instantly. And when asked why he shot the victim at the police station in Ukanafun, he (Ekanem) said it was an accidental discharge.”

Counsel to the petitioner, Augustine Udoh, prayed the court to make the suspect, who was dismissed from service, to appear before the panel for questioning.

However, the panel, headed by Justice Ifiok Ukana, adjourned the matter to January 21, 2021 for further hearing.

