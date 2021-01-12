Following the paternity scandal involving a former staff of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Moyo Thomas and the managing director of the bank, Adam Nuhu, Hausa, the wife of the MD has allegedly moved out of her matrimonial home.

Recall that Nuru allegedly had an affair with Moyo Thomas and the result of that affair is the reason behind the paternity scandal that has engulfed them both.

According to SaharaReporters, Nuru’s wife, Hauwa, has not only moved but also plans to divorce him amid the scandal.

The publication quotes family sources as saying that Hauwa has moved out of his house and has likely informed her lawyer to prepare divorce papers so she could leave the marriage.

Last week, Nuru embarked on a voluntary leave so that the management could carry out an investigation on the matter.

Friends of the late Tunde Thomas had petitioned FCMB to strip Nuru of his position for allegedly fathering two children with Moyo Thomas, ultimately causing her estranged husband, Tunde Thomas, to suffer a heart attack.

His continuous battle with depression after discovering that the children were allegedly not his led to his untimely death.

However, Moyo has denied the allegations, saying that her children were not fathered by her boss but her late husband.

A source told SaharaReporters:

“I know she has moved out. This case is beyond Moyo or the late Tunde. His (Nuru) own marriage is about to crash now. The wife and her family are really giving him problems. They are ready to deal with him. The Moyo stuff is part one, he is currently facing the second part with his wife.”

Like this: Like Loading...