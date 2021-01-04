The Rivers State Government has said effective Monday, Jan 4, 2020, the ban on street trading as well as illegal motor parks and all structures that constitute public nuisance in the state will be fully enforced.

The Governor, Nyesom Wike, while speaking during a statewide broadcast to usher in the New Year, had said street trading, illegal motor parks, as well as the erection of kiosk by the roadside, among others, all constitutes public nuisance that disrupts the peace in the state.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Sunday read in part:

“This is to inform the general public that with effect from Monday, January 4, 2021, the state government will begin the enforcement of the ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces.

“All those involved in these illegal activities along our streets and other public places are advised to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

“Law enforcement agencies and relevant government bodies have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.”

In a similar development, the Federal Road Safety Corps had also threatened to close down all motor parks in Rivers State for continually flouting COVID-19 safety guides.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State, Salisu Galadunci said: “We have repeatedly advised on the need for park operators and passengers to comply with the COVID-19 rules because of what we have observed in the state. If any motor park fails to or refused to comply with the rules, we have been giving the go-ahead to shut it down.”

