Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has tasked the All Progressives Congress, APC, federal government to be courageous enough to hand over power to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023, says that Nigerians are earnestly waiting for PDP to return to power.

The Media Assistant to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, disclosed this in a statement after the inauguration of the 11.53 kilometres Agbonchai-Afam road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas, which was performed by the former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume yesterday.

Wike said Nigerians have increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects which PDP Governors have provided in their different states, noting that the hope of Nigeria is on PDP.

He said: “Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not relent. Continue because the hope of this country depends on PDP.”

The governor opined that the PDP is working in Rivers State controlled by PDP, urging Senator Ndume and the APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who are determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 to provide the dividends of democracy.

Wike said: “To our special Guest of Honour (Ndume), he should not be angry because we are taking over from them. When they came, we didn’t fight, they took over. Now, that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also handover to us as quickly as possible without any fight.”

The governor said he is satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he would reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam road, saying that the completed road now serves as an alternative route to neighbouring states.

Wike stated that his administration has completely rebuilt the Government Secondary School in Onne Town with the one in Eteo reaching finishing level.

“Today, we are in Eleme commissioning Agbonchia (in Eleme)-Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Road. This road traverses two Local Government Areas. Nobody will say that we have not come to Rivers East Senatorial District to do anything.

“As I speak to you now, by the end of this month, we are coming back to Alesa Secondary School and Ascension High School. Those schools will be rebuilt completely.

“And because you gave me a good, reliable and trusted person who is my Commissioner of Finance, there is this other road here that needs attention, I will reconstruct it.”

Meanwhile, former Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume, who inaugurated the project said he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike is doing in Rivers.

Senator Ndume described Governor Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously.

“Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, a very honest person. One thing we have in common is that, as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you’re alone and Wike is known for that.

“There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.”

