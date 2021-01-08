Two students from Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Maryam Afolabi and Faatimah Salman, have emerged winner and first runner-up in the quiz competition organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos chapter. The competition was part of the group’s yearly programme – Islamic Vacation Course, which was done virtually and followed by an audience of more than 500 across the state.

At the grand finale of the competition, Maryam Afolabi and Faatimah Salman who both attended Learn With Ease Academy, scored 90 per cent and 83 per cent respectively, which made them emerge first and second in the competition, which recorded over s600entries from students in Lagos State.

According to the organisers, the contest was held in stages as the initially accredited 300 participants were streamlined to five students who contested for the grand finale of the much-coveted competition. Among the five finalists were the two students from Ejigbo whose performances organisers, said were remarkable and worthy of commendation.

President, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, Miftaudeen Sanni, congratulated the winners and comended with the representatives of Ejigbo for their stellar performance.

He, however, advised students to take their academics seriously. Doing this, he said, would always make them stand out among their peers.

Also speaking after the victory was the Head of the Muslim Students’ body in Ejigbo LCDA, Mr. Abdulfatai Akinosho, who expressed gratitude to God almighty as he congratulated the winners for representing Ejigbo well and for putting their school in the forefront of academic success.

He, however, thanked the organisers for creating an avenue for students in the state to show “the stuff they are made of and what they are capable of doing when it comes to their studies” He added that it would go a long way in encouraging students to be serious in their studies.