By Egufe, PORT HARCOURT

A woman, Joy Olakawogu has pleaded guiltily to a charge of child stealing before a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court, Rivers state, admitting that she received N30,000 reward for her first stolen child in 2018.

In a case, PMC/1882C/18: Commissioner Of Police Vs Joy Olakawogu (1st Defendant) further said she was engaged by another woman, 2nd Defendant, in the crime of child stealing and that luck ran out on her, exposing her first theft in his second attempt at stealing twin babies.

She testified before Chief Magistrate F.N. Amanze in a continued hearing Tuesday, “I lived at Mile 4. On 12 Feb 2018, a lady who is my friend, a house help gave me a baby boy to watch over. I took the baby away. I called the 2nd Defendant who asked me to bring the baby.

“She took me to a place to swear death oath over the matter. She said if I come back for the baby or I report to the police, I will die. I took the oath, she now gave me N30,000. She said she will surprise me.

“She said if I have any other baby I should bring it for her. Then 13 August 2018 at Ukpor village, a woman with twins used to leave her babies in my care.

“On this day I told her I want to go and buy something. I took the babies. On my way to deliver the babies to the 2nd Defendant, at Akpajo Junction, police arrested me with the babies.

“They took me to Eleme Police Station where the mother of the babies came to carry her twins. The State CID then came for me. The IPO in the case asked me to take them to the 2nd Defendant house where they then recovered the first baby I had stolen.”

The court adjourned till January 18 where Joy would continue her evidence on the witness box to enable the court to have a full picture of the case and the level of involvement of the 2nd Defendant, notwithstanding the 1st Defendant guilty plea already according to the Chief Magistrate.

Vanguard News Nigeria