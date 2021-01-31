A 29-year-old woman simply identified as Brenda has reportedly killed her two children before committing suicide in Umahia, the Abia State capital, South-East Nigeria.

The news was first shared by a Twitter user @PH_Promoter, who tweeted that Brenda committed the heinous act after she found out that her husband was cheating on her with their housemaid.

Neighbours suspected that she did not want her children to be left alone with the man, so she poisoned them before she took her life.

@PH_Promoter tweeted:

“29 years old Brenda from Umuahia poisoned her Children with Sniper and killed herself Afterwards.

“Research shows that she found her husband cheating with the housemaid, so she didn’t want her children to be left alone with the man. So she poisoned her children and killed herself pic.twitter.com/tfvI7a8oEY — LORD OF PORT-HARCOURT (@PH_Promoter) January 27, 2020″

It was gathered that the woman bought snipper, a pesticide which the Nigerian authorities has since banned its importation and ruled against it being displayed on shelves, mixed it with juice and gave the kids to drink. It was also alleged that she ingested some as well.

The woman who hails from Rusape, according to neighbours who barged into her room on a rescue mission, read a few verses in the Bible before committing the homicide-suicide.

