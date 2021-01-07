Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the scenes from the Capitol were ‘utterly horrifying’.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said: “I have trust in the strength of US democracy, the new presidency of Joe Biden will overcome this tense stage, uniting the American people.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the grave attack against democracy, while his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, said Mr Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.

European council President Charles Michel said: ”I trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to Mr Biden. European commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working with the democrat.