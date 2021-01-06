The 2020 national December retreat of the Deeper Life Bible Church ended on a good note despite the uncertainties that surrounded it amid renewed restrictions following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.







In response to the government directive, the National December Retreat, themed: ‘Turning bitterness to sweetness,’ which usually held at the Deeper Life campground on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, was scaled down.







Initially, the retreat was scheduled to take place at the group headquarters (comprising about 6/7 districts), but due to the Lagos State government directive, which came at the eleventh hour, that church gatherings should not be more than 50 per cent capacity, the church hurriedly came up with contingency plan, especially in Lagos, to hold the retreat at district levels to accommodate fewer number of worshipers.







While the usual ‘camping’ experience was missed, the retreat, however, was successful, as the General Superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi, in his opening message titled: ‘Heavenly breakthrough despite hard bondage,’ encouraged believers to always be hopeful and trust in God.







The messages were transmitted to all locations of the retreat in Nigeria and beyond. A participant, Priscilla Isaac, of Apostolic District, Agege, said though this year’s retreat was unusual due to the arrangement, the usual joy, glamour and other spiritual benefits were not missing.

