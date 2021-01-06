By Gbenga Bada

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has shown solidarity to Davido following his outburst over perceived envy of his personality.

The music star had taken to his social media pages to express his disgust over colleagues and fans that envy his personality because he has a billionaire dad.

“Everyone knows this is the truth! 10 years I (have) been fighting this shit! But I swear nobody go see me finish again…” he shared on his Twitter and Instagram page.

Davido’s outburst saw many fans and some colleagues showing solidarity to the father of three.

Joining fans and colleagues in showing solidarity, Toriola wrote, “See finish don fvck some of us up, baba meuvve, we love u Davido”

Toriola’s show of solidarity saw some Instagram users getting at her for taking sides in a perceived battle of supremacy among Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Clearing the air, Toriola retorted, “The topic is “SEE finish,” the people involved are none of my business, I addressed SEE FINISH only… Air your comment and let others do too Happy New Year.”