By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the outgone the year 2020 was full of challenges for Nigerians however prayed that the year 2021 would be better for the people of his state and Nigerians in general.

He urged the people of the state to sustain their support for his government assuring that he would not relent in his effort to provide purposeful leadership in the state “to ensure that life is better for all our people.”

The Governor spoke yesterday at a dinner organised by the first family for members of the State Executive Council, the Legislative and Judicial arms of government, and their spouses in Makurdi.

He sued for a sustained cordial relationship, collaboration, and understanding among the three arms of government in the state to ensure speedy development in the state.

According to him, “even though the outgone the year 2020 presented a lot of challenges, 2021 would by the grace of God be better. So we must sustain a cordial working relationship in the new year.

“We must also work in synergy and ensure that all hands are on deck to deliver good governance to our people which is a responsibility we owe them and we cannot afford to fail in that assignment,” he said.

He implored all those entrusted with positions of responsibility in the state to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties assuring that his administration would always strive to better a lot of the people despite the drop in the finances available to the government.

The Governor restated the resolve of his administration and the executive not to interfere with the affairs of the legislature or judiciary, stressing that the family-like relationship that had existed among them would be sustained.

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Mr. Benson Abounu, and his wife, Justice Mary Abounu also graced the dinner.

Vanguard News Nigeria