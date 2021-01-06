By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Popular Yoruba actress, Mrs Folake Aremu popularly called Orisabunmi is dead.

The news of the death which threw the Nigeria theatre industry into sadness was confirmed by a family source.

The veteran actress who hailed from Olla in Kwara State died at 60 in her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The news of her demise was also confirmed by the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Baba Latin.

According to him, the late Orisabunmi died late Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Her death came four months after the demise of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu popularly called Aworo, under whose tutelage she rose to prominence in the film industry.

Circumstance that led to the death could not be confirmed as at the time of filling this report.