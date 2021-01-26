Businessman and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has described Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a Special Adviser to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Political Matters, as a liar.

Igboho was reacting to the narration made public by Ojudu, on the secret meeting between the All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sunday Igboho and how the latter was induced during the Ekiti re run election of 2009.

In the piece by Ojudu, he had said he and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with Igboho ahead of the rerun election.

The presidential aide also said Igboho agreed to meet with them on the condition that Lamidi Adedibu, the strongman of Ibadan politics, who is now late, must not know about the meeting.

Sunday Igboho says that he never had any meeting with Ojudu over the 2009 rerun election in Ekiti state and wondered how Adedibu, who died in 2008, could be an issue in an election which held in 2009.

He also said that aside from Lam Adesina and Rasheed Ladoja, former governors of Oyo state, he did not associate with other politicians in the state.

Sunday Igboho has been in the news lately over the eviction order notice he issued Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State for the incessant killings, destruction of farmlands, raping of women and kidnappings attributed to the Fulani herdsmen in the community.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Sunday Igboho’s home in Soka area of Ibadan was torched by unidentified hoodlums according to the Oyo State Police Command.

