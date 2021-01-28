Factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has released a new audio in which he said the newly appointed Security Chiefs cannot do better than their predecessors did in the fight against insurgency. HumAngle reports that Shekau in the nine minutes audio, said he heard about the retirement of the previous service chiefs and their replacement with new ones but thaat his message was to call them to Islam. In the new audio, Shekau mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent because they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang.

Like this: Like Loading...