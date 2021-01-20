Oba Darasimi

The Ondo State Government has fired back at the Presidency over its comments against the directive of the state asking Fulani herdsmen to vacate the state’s forests in seven days.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the press statement from the Presidency on Fulani herdsmen was capable of undermining the corporate existence of the country.

Ondo government alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government apparently had emotional attachment to Fulani headsmen.

Ondo government had given unregistered Fulani herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the forests in the state following the spate of insecurity including kidnapping and robbery.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a press statement condemned the directive by the Ondo State government.

However, Ojogo insisted that Shehu’s comment was inimical to the existence of Nigeria, saying anyone in the Presidency practicing ethnic activism should consider the corporate existence of the country first.

Ojogo, in a statement, said Shehu had stated “unambiguously, the position of the Federal Government.

“The Ondo State Government did not ask Fulani herdsmen to leave the state. The governor said the Fulani herdsmen who are unregistered should leave our forests. The statement from Garba Shehu is brazen display of emotional attachments and it’s very inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“We need clearly defined actions on the part of the Federal Government to decimate the erroneous impression that the inspiration of these criminal elements masquerading as herdsmen is that of power. Our unity is threatened, no doubt. It (statement) states in a breath that the governor fights crime with passion while it is prevaricating on the atrocities.

“The question is, are the herdsmen who are perpetrating murder, kidnapping and robbery more important than government and even the Federal Government in this case? Ethnic nationality and activism on the part of anyone hiding under the Presidency or federal government is an ill wind.”

