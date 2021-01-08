Chairman of Ovation Media Group Dele Momodu has clashed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide, Lauretta Onochie after she criticised him over a scathing remark about the president.

Momodu in response to a social media user’s tweet had said that he did not “bring Buhari” in 2015 and that he tried the next most electable candidate in the 2019 general elections after Buhari “failed”.

Onochie reacted to his comments, saying: “He (Buhari) ‘failed’ because he won’t dish out cash for photos that can easily be obtained on Instagram and other picture apps. Because #BabaNoDeyDrop, your ego-massaging, ostentatious and filthy-wealth-flaunting customers, can no longer afford you. Try Diversification!”

Displeased with her comments, the media entrepreneur slammed her mercilessly. He wrote: “Lauretta’s grouse is that I said I considered Buhari’s government a failure. Have I said anything new? From Arewa, to Igbo, to Yoruba groups, everyone has expressed same sentiments & what I would have expected was a simple list of Buhari’s achievements but she attacked my person.”

Continuing in a series of tweet, Momodu reminded Onochie of his status in the society, which she (Onochie) could never aspire to, saying that her boss, Buhari, was a colleague of his in 2011 when both contested the presidential election. He assured the controversial woman that she had picked on a wrong customer as usual.

“She went their usual route of cheap blackmail that “Buhari has failed because he’s not paying…” us cash. Lauretta picked on a wrong customer once again. When a child buys a pair of shoes for his one-legged Dad, he should be ready to hear some true tales. I’m not a govt jobber!!”

Momodu also reminded the social media troll of the fact that she had not done any business in her life and how he spent his hard-earned money on Buhari’s campaign without asking for anything, and concluded with a direct question alongside pictures of his meetings with Buhari, “Where were you?

“Since she’s never done any business in her life, she assumes we are all scavengers.”

1. Your boss Buhari was my colleague in 2011 when we were both Presidential candidates

2. I spent my hard-earned money on Buhari’s campaign without asking for anything. Pls, where were you?

3. I told President Buhari in 2015 that I will write my opinion of him regularly the way I did to President Jonathan and he said why not. So who’s Lauretta to say I can’t express myself freely? I know your third rate job makes you important. Bashir Ahmad and Tolu Ogunlesi are ahead.

4. Lauretta advised me to diversify. You must have been busy looking for appointments when I expanded into public relations, television, social media, etc. If you had your business, the National Assembly wouldn’t have disgraced you!! Let me stop here for now… I have your time,” Momodu tweeted.

Onochie has been on the forefront of attacking Buhari’s critics with the refrain ‘because Buhari did not pay’.