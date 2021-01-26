Some youths in the Ido area of Ibadan have arrested a truck loaded with 25 Fulani men armed with dane guns, a development that has raised fear and suspicion in the area.

After the men were intercepted, they claimed they were going to hunt around the Eruwa area of the state. The men who were said to be lodged at the back of a mini-truck were all in possession of guns when the youths searched them one after the other.

A source told PUNCH that the men were arrested and handed over to men of the police force in the police station in the area. He, however, added that the youths in Eruwa stopped them and refused to grant them entry into the town.

The armed men were said to have been driven to the Police Headquarters in Eleyele Ibadan for investigation. However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, has said he is not aware of the incident.

This development comes on the heels of several clashes that has ensued between the Yorubas and Fulanis in the state.

It would be recalled that activist, Sunday Igboho had issued a 7-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen residing in Igangan to quit the state due to criminalities like banditry, kidnapping and rape that was linked to them.

At the expiration of the ultimatum, the activist and his supporters stormed Igangan, where the Seriki Fulani was ejected and his house and properties torched.

