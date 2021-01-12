*Fireboy, Sauti Sol and Madjozi to Class of 2021

YouTube has released its inaugural class of African content creators set to receive a grant for the development of their channels from the global #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund.

In addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the 23 YouTubers from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa will also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes. These creators are part of 132 creators from across the world participating in the Class of 2021.

This announcement made today comes after the October 2020 call for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of its global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube.

YouTube also announced that top African artistes; Fireboy DML, Sauti Sol and Sho Madjozi have been selected as part of 23 artists to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021. The artists join others selected from the United States, Brazil, and Australia, whose music spans generations, and locations. The Artist Class of 2021 will receive dedicated partner support from YouTube, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement, and wellbeing.



Making the announcement, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, said, “we are excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform.”

“Over the next few years, YouTube plans to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfill this commitment.

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi added.

The #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 are;.



Nigeria’s Akah Bants with the YouTube Channel Akah Bants; Dimma Umeh of Dimma Umeh; Eric Okafor of Eric Okafor channel on YouTube; Fireboy DML; Winnie Emmanuel of Zeelicious Foods; Mitchelle Adagala of Mitchelle Agadala; Lade Owolabi of Lade Owolabi; Tomike Adeoye with Tomike Adeoye; Oscar Frank of Oscarmini and Dodos Uvieghara Iamdodos90.



Kenya’s Kaluhi Adagala of Kaluhi’s Kitchen; Patricia Kihoro of Patricia Kihoro; Sauti Sol; Mumo of Mumo,

And South Africa’s Nicolette Mashile of Financial Bunny; Kay Ngonyama of Kay Yarms; Lasizwe Dambuza of Lasizwe Dambuza and MacG of MacG



Ofentse and Nelisiwe Mwase of Ofentse Mwase Films; Owamie Hlongwane of Owamie Hlongwane; Sho Madjozi of Sho Madjozi; Thato Rampedi of Thato Rampedi and Naledi Monamodi Toast with Naledi.