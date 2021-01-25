Akinwale Aboluade

Frontline leaders in Yorubaland have warned the six governors in the South-West against negotiating the continued stay of the killer herders in the zone stressing, however that they should toe the path of honour taken by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) by issuing eviction notice to them.

The elders, under the aegis of the Yoruba World Assembly, YWA said the continued stay of the killer herders in the zone would translate to a threat to the residents who were being killed, kidnapped for ransom, raped and whose farmlands were being overrun.

The group, led by Chief Taiye Ayorinde, speaking through its Secretary General, Dr Victor Taiwo, on Monday warned the Federal Government not to toy with the corporate existence of the country by arresting Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho.

YWA spoke in Ibadan on Monday ahead of a security summit fixed for February 4, in the Oyo State capital, stating that governors in the zone should see the issue as a collective struggle devoid of political colouration.

Taiwo recalled that the method used in 1840 when Fulani elements from Ilorin were repelled by combined Yoruba forces, should be adopted rather than negotiating with them.

On the meeting of the South-West governors in Akure, Taiwo said, “It is too late to cry when the head is off. We have had enough of Myetti Allah people. We don’t think anything good can come out of it.

“They have killed us, messed us up enough. We had enough patience in the land. Brigands came killing, maiming our people. To now say you are meeting with Myetti Allah is a concession that they are the ones causing mayhem.

“The only way forward is to protect ourselves. These people are incorrigible because they have godfathers who are propping them. They have given them license to do whatever they like.

“Buhari is a tribalistic Fulani man and he is not pretending. He doesn’t care what happens to others as long as Fulani exists. So, why are you negotiating with them? They have done enough havoc to us. We only need to protect ourselves,” the YWA group said.

On the order given by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, for the arrest of Chief Sunday Adeyemo , also known as Sunday Igboho, YWA said that they would resist his arrest.

The elders said unless the government wants to set the country on fire, Sunday Igboho should not be touched as he is not fighting for himself but for all the Yoruba people.

“They are not going to arrest Igboho unless they want war. We are ready for them. If they touch Sunday Igboho, they have assaulted the whole Yoruba race and we are not going to take it lightly”, the elders vowed.