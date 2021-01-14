Fire. Photo: wkyt

The Zamfara State Fire Service recorded 767 fire outbreaks across the state in the year 2020.

The Acting Director, of the service, Abdullahi Jibbo, disclosed the figure at a news briefing held in Gusau on Thursday.

Jibbo said fire incidents reported to various local government offices and state headquarters of the service were all brought under control.

According to him, Gusau the state capital recorded the highest cases of 237 outbreaks followed by Kaura Namoda with 116, Talata Mafara 112, Tsafe 85 and Gummi 77.

Others were; Anka 56, Shinkafi 36, Bungudu 32, Maru and Bakura, 28 each, Nasarawa 13, Birnin Magaji 11, Maradun, Jangebe and Kasuwa Daji had 10 cases each, Zurmi 8, Dansadau 6 and Bukkuyum 4.

Jibbo said that 2020 witnessed the highest cases of fire outbreaks within the decade, something he attributed to the carelessness of the people in managing their electric appliances.

He said that people were not respecting fire prevention guidelines in their houses and business places aimed at stopping fire outbreaks.

Jibbo called on the public to desist from any act that could lead to fire outbreaks while urging market managers to enforce fire preventive regulations in all markets.

He warned residents against hoarding petroleum products in their homes, adding that fire officials were going round to ensure that citizens obeyed fire prevention guidelines especially in their business places.