Seven bandits have reportedly sworn by the Quran to repent and turn a new leaf, a development that has prompted the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to forgive and grant them amnesty.

Zailani Bappa, the governor’s spokesperson, said the seven bandits surrendered their weapons at the Government House on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The bandits who were presented to Matawalle by the state’s Commissioner for Security Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, said they willingly took the decision to accept the peace offered by the government and will accept to be re-integrated into the society.

The statement partly read, “Governor Matawalle accepted their resolve as they took an oath with the Holy Quran not to either go back to their past ways or become informants for their former colleagues who have yet to key into the peace process.”

Traditional rulers and Islamic clerics present took turns to advise the bandits on how to live in peace and harmony with the society.

The bandits, it was gathered, surrendered their weapons which were handed over to the Zamfara State Police Command.

Matawalle has made it a policy to grant amnesty to repentant bandits, a policy which he confidently says has reduced the frequency of bloody attacks in the state. However, critics have strongly condemned the policy.

