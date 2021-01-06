Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

ZAMFARA State government has invested N10 billion in real estate in the last one-and-a-half years.

Special Adviser to Zamfara State Governor on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Dr. Rabi Ibrahim, revealed that the state is also investing in a goldmine.

She stated that the state now has gold grams valued at N2 billion while its property portfolio has risen to above N10 billion.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on the achievements of her office, the former presidential aide said her directorate was still negotiating for more properties, describing the profit as very rewarding.

She said the vision is a departure from the previous administrations, which instead of investing the resources of the state, disposed of lots of its investment instruments in the custody of the State Investment and Property Development Company.

The pensions consultant revealed that a block of six units of three bedroom flats which the state purchased at Aviation District Abuja for N235 million is now valued at N350 million within a short period of time while the state liaison office in Maitama that had a total value of N400 million is upgraded and valued at N2.6 billion.