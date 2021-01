Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane attends the Spanish League football match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas Stadium in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas on April 28, 2019. Benjamin CREMEL / AFP

Zinedine Zidane tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday morning but is self-isolating as a precaution after contact with someone who is confirmed to have the virus, a source at Real Madrid told AFP.

The Frenchman is now awaiting a result from the more accurate PCR test with the hopes of overseeing Real’s game at Osasuna on Saturday.

AFP