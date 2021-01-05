The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has joined the rest of the nation in consoling the Tawengwa family following the death of Cde Masimba Tawengwa, who chaired the UK/European Union ZANU PF district.

Cde Tawengwa succumbed to Covid 19 at Arundel Hospital in Harare on December 31, 2020.

He was 48.

He was buried in Marondera at Mendamo Farm on Saturday.

In a statement today, Chairman Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Cde Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said it was with great shock and sadness that the war veterans learnt of the untimely loss of Cde Tawengwa.

Cde Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the loss is not only to his family and friends, but to the whole nation.

“A young man whose political orientation embraced the ethos of the liberation struggle, Cde Masimba was a son to us, having been born to one of our late comrades, the National Hero, Cde Solomon Tawengwa.

“Cde Masimba exhibited maturity and zeal to work towards Zimbabwe’s development within the diaspora community. He continuously engaged with war veterans at home and abroad, acknowledging the role we played in liberating Zimbabwe and seeking our counsel in defending Zimbabwe,” he said.

Cde Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Cde Tawengwa to further sharpen his ideological grounding he was undergoing pupilage with Zanu PF Headquarters Commissariat.

“His dedication and unwavering commitment to this country was unquestionable.

“May I on behalf of the ZNLWVA and my family express my deep and profound condolences to the Tawengwa family, his friends, ZANU PF and the nation. May his soul rest in internal peace,” he said.