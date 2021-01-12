News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Pandemic Claims 21 More Lives

Zimbabwe reported 21 more Covid-19 deaths and 820 new cases yesterday as the pandemic continues to tear across the country.

In a daily update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night, the deaths were reported in Harare (12), Bulawayo (1), Manicaland (2), Mashonaland Central (3), Mashonaland East (2) and Masvingo (1).

In terms of new cases, all the 820 were local transmissions, with Harare accounting for 385, taking the number of active cases up to 8 556.

Yesterday, 1 518 PCR tests were done.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 22 297 cases, 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths since March last year.

