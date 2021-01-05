Real Betis Zimbabwe Academy players have been presented with an early opportunity to prove their mettle before some top Spanish teams when they tour the European nation in March. The academy, the first in Africa, was launched late last year in the capital and they conducted their only training session using modern scientific equipment last month.

And with all sporting activities in the country frozen until at least January 31, the team will resume training, subject to approval by the authorities next month in preparation for the tour.

Academy director, Gerald Sibanda, said the Under-18 side will be touring Spain in March where they are expected to play against different top clubs in that country.

He said there was a possibility some talented players in the team could attract interests from the parent side or other teams.

“As an academy, we are very much excited to have fully-established ourselves in Zimbabwe. We have had our first training session in Harare which was graced by the Spain Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Santiago Gomez, who endorsed the project,” said Sibanda.

“We are very grateful to him and the fact that Spain won their first FIFA World Cup in Africa has really helped the relations between us and Spanish football to flourish.

“We will be sending our Under-18 team to Spain where they are scheduled to play different clubs and you never know, if they impress, well they could be scouted and that is what we want exactly.

“This Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe is here to enhance the competitiveness of our local players. We have started with the Under-18 team but this year we should have a full complement of all age-groups in the academy.

“So definitely the tour to Spain by this Under-18 present with them a huge opportunity for them to grow in terms of their technical abilities and as professionals.

“This will only be the beginning and there will be more tours for the players to grow in terms of confidence and composure.”

The Zimbabwe academy is an affiliate of Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, which, all things being equal, is also expected to tour Zimbabwe as part of their 2021-2022 pre-season preparations.

“Real Betis Football Club will as well tour Zimbabwe as part of their pre-season for the next term. However, all that depends on the prevailing situation on the ground.

“If the Covid-19 situation normalises well, Real Betis will certainly come here.”

Sibanda has also been appointed as the regional manager for Real Betis in Africa and, barring any disturbances which might arrive due to Covid-19, he has a busy year ahead as he will be required to open academies across the continent. Meanwhile, the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe will be opening the girls’ section next month.

Sibanda confirmed that the girls’ Under-19 team is already in place but their academy will be launched either physically or virtually next month.

“We will start with the Under-19 team and then incorporate other age-groups as we go.

“We believe in them and we know football in the country won’t be the same again. We are opening branches across the country to give the academy a national impetus.”

The coaches for the girls’ academy will be named next month.

Dynamos legend Murape Murape is the head coach for the boys’ section with Gift Lunga (Jnr), Johannes Ngodzo and Tichaona Dhiya coming in as assistants.

Renowned sports medicine guru Nick Munyonga is heading the medical department while Grant Mitchel is the fitness trainer.