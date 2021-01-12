Farmers in the Mazowe area expect a bumper harvest this season following good rains that have been received across the country.

In an interview at Nhangura Farm in Concession yesterday, Mr Daniel Raisi, an A1 farmer, said he was expecting a huge yield this year, and appealed to the Government to be ready to lease more land to those with potential.

Mr Raisi is renting more land as he has the capacity to carry out large-scale farming activities.

This season, he has put 50 hectares uunder maize and has a thriving tobacco crop on 25 hectares.

“We are glad that we are currently receiving good rains. This season is good for us. We are optimistic of a bumper harvest. Personally, I thank the Second Republic for supporting the agriculture sector. I also commend it for the programme of farm downsizing,” he said.

“However, I appeal to the Government that, while implementing the downsizing of farms, it is prudent that those with potential and capacity to do commercial farming be given more land. I was given 6ha by Government and I am thankful. But I have grown up in terms of commercial farming and I have a capacity to use up to 500 hectares.

“I appeal to the responsible authorities to consider farmers like me and others. There are many farmers like me with capacity who need more than 6ha. We want Government support.”

He commended President Mnangagwa for the various programmes aimed at reviving the agriculture sector, and turn it into a US$8 billion industry by 2023.

Another Mazowe farmer, Mr Samuel Purazeni, weighed in saying Government should take action on farmers with land that is lying idle.

He also called on authorities to ensure distribution of inputs on time under the Command Agriculture programme.

“We appeal to authorities to bring Command (Agriculture) inputs timeously so that farmers plant on time. However, we are thankful to the Government for supporting farmers. We are looking forward to a bumper harvest this season,” said Mr Purazeni, an A1 farmer.

The outlook is almost the same across the country, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, Zimbabwe is poised for a bumper harvest and authorities should start looking at refurbishing storage facilities as they may run short.