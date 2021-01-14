Four people aboard a single-engine Cessna plane are lucky to be alive after it crash landed in the Luunga area of Binga yesterday morning.

The engine of the plane, registration number ZSIZG a C210, which is believed to have left Kariba Airport on Wednesday morning ceased mid-air at Chibuyu in the Luunga area of Binga under chief Sinakatenge about 180km from Binga.

The plane was headed for Sijarira Forests on the South Western shores of Lake Kariba. Sijarira Forests are a hit with wilderness loving tourists as they offer game viewing, fishing and swimming opportunities.

They were rescued and transported to a camp in Sengwa for first aid before they were ferried by a boat to Rhino Camp and later transferred to a health facility in Kariba.