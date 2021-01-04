Political activist and National Patriotic front member Jim Kunaka was last week denied bail on allegations of trying to mobilise the public to engage in violence in August last year.

Kunaka was facing charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of Peace or bigotry and an alternative charge of incitement of gatherings of more than 50 people without permission and contravening the Public health (Covid 19 prevention,containment and treatment) ( National Lockdown).

The state, led by Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti, opposed bail arguing that Kunaka was likely to abscond as he defaulted another pending case on August 7 in which he is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government.

He further submitted that since then Kunaka never bothered to attend court for default inquiry. Harare Magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga denied Kunaka bail saying he demonstrated the propensity to abscond.

The court heard that during the period extending from March 1 to to July 30, Kunaka, intending to persuade and induce other persons or realising that there was real risk or possibility that by such communication other persons may be persuaded or induced to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace, posted video on social media inciting people across the country to participate in illegal demonstrations on July 31 2020 .