MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has dispelled the possibility of unity between the Alliance and the Douglas Mwonzora led rival faction MDC-T.

Mwonzora who was recently elected substantive MDC-T president was quoted as saying the country’s quest for opposition unity was stalled by elements of former Zanu PF loyalists under the moniker Generation 40 (G40)

In a series of responses through microblogging site Twitter, Mahere said the MDC Alliance had no business with a Zanu PF proxy.

“The MDC Alliance has no business uniting with an undisputed Zanu PF proxy who has violated the will of the people at every turn. The reference to G40 is a lie calculated to distract from his unholy alliance with Zanu PF in which the MDC Alliance will take no part.

“Mwonzora has proven beyond any doubt over the last year that he is a Zanu PF project. He’s a captured political entity who was used by Zanu PF to usurp the will of the people to orchestrate a series of unlawful recalls.

“He has obtained the assistance of Zanu PF to take over funds due to the MDC Alliance in violation of a binding court order. With the assistance of Zanu PF, soldiers and state institutions, he violently resorted to self-help and took over Harvest House.” wrote Mahere

She said the MDC Alliance has one objective of driving the reform agenda that will lead to the country’s transformation.

“The MDC Alliance has one objective- that is to drive a reform agenda that will remove Zanu PF and lead to the transformation of Zimbabwe. We won’t be distracted by Mwonzora’s anti-people, Zanu driven side show. The people of Zimbabwe deserve ethical leadership, renewal and change” she said.

Mwonzora has received a barrage of attacks mainly from MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa loyalists over his decision to recall MDC Alliance legislators and grabbing party assets on the back of the March 2020 Supreme Court ruling.