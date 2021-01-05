As the national lockdown begins today most people yesterday flooded supermarkets in a panic mode doing their last minute shopping in preparation of the month-long of lockdown.

This comes after the soaring of Covid-19 cases, which have forced Government to come up with stricter measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Harare Central Business District (CBD) was yesterday buzzing with activity as people from all walks of life jostled for groceries in supermarkets adding to their festive season groceries to make sure that they have adequate food supplies during the lockdown.

Government, over the weekend, tightened the national lockdown restrictions which it then gazetted into law.

The move was aimed at curtailing the spike in Covid-19 cases, imposing an immediate ban on public gatherings and inter-city movement.

Government also announced an all-night curfew which runs between 6pm and 6am, and the closure of most non-essential and informal businesses for at least 30 days starting today. Bus terminuses and pick up points across the city centre were filled with people getting into and out of town, some doing their shopping while other tied up personal errands.

In interviews, residents said they were keen on avoiding the spread of Covid-19, hence they are doing their last minute shopping to avoid unnecessary movements during the lockdown.

Johnson Mavesa from Msasa said he wanted to limit movement during the lockdown to avoid contracting Covid-19.

“The disease is deadly, we should minimise risk of travelling during this lockdown and it is also essential to obey the laid down rules to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

Martha Takaruza from Warren Park 2 said she panicked and did her shopping on Sunday ahead of the lockdown is starting today.

“We failed to understand the starting date of the lockdown, so we have done our shopping on Saturday and we have enough food for the family even if they postponed the date, we do not worry about that.”

There were longs were present at pharmacies, banks, money agents, service stations and supermarkets and wholesalers.

In the northern suburbs, a few people could be seen at major shopping centres doing their shopping as well and exercising extreme social distancing while wearing their face masks. At Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale, most outlets which had been closed for the festive season have already extended their closure till the end of the lockdown.

Most restaurants at the shopping centre were closed ,with a few operating but accommodating a small number of people.