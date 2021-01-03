POLICE in Harare have arrested 200 teenagers at a house in Westgate who were having a New Year’s party Saturday.

In a Twitter, the police said most of the teenagers were drunk at the time of arrests.

“The ZRP has arrested 200 teenagers who were having a party at Number 344 Mukwa Drive, Westgate, Harare, in open contravention of the government’s Covid-19 regulations. Some of the teenagers were dead drunk,” the police said.

Earlier in the day, the police had also confirmed the arrest of 52 revellers who attended an illegal all night musical show at Matapi Hostels in Mbare, Harare on the New Year’s Eve.

The event was attended by over 2 000 people despite the Covid-19 restrictions, which bar large gatherings and a curfew that starts at 9 pm and ends at 6 am the next day.

One of the organisers of the musical show, popular music promoter DJ Fantan is on the run.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 statistics released by the health ministry show that on Saturday, a record 407 new cases were recorded with eight deaths in Harare (6) and Masvingo (2).

This is the highest number of new infections recorded in the country since the first infection in March 2020.

Addressing a press conference Saturday evening, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the health minister, said; “The country had recorded more than 1 342 cases and 29 deaths in seven days alone representing the highest figures of the disease so far.”

“Cases of Covid-19 have almost doubled in two months from 8 374 new cases that were recorded from 1 November, 2020 to 14 094 cases to date. Cumulative deaths of 369 have been recorded since the outbreak in March last year,” Chiwenga added.