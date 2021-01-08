Herald Reporter

TRANSPORT mogul Regis Matavata of Munhenzva Bus Company has died of Covid-19.

He died at a Harare hospital yesterday afternoon at the age of 56.

Matavata’s younger brother Itai, confirmed the death.

“Yes, he passed away in hospital today (yesterday). We are saddened, we are in pain. We are planning to bury him at our rural home on Saturday,” he said.

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO), Mr Samson Nhanhanga, said Matavata’s death was a blow to the transport industry.

“As the chairman of the ZPTO, and the whole organisation, we are deeply saddened by the passing away of Regis Matavata of the Munhenzva empire.

“Covid-19 has dealt a massive blow to the bus industry and to the country at large. We have lost a hero, a fearless fighter and a unifier,” he said.

Mr Nhanhanga added that Matavata will be sorely missed. He leaves behind a wife and several children.

Mr Nhanhanga paid tribute to the Government for the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged citizens to adhere to the rules and regulations set by the Government to minimise the spread of Covid-19.