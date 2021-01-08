ZANU PF has warned some critics to stop lecturing the country’s leadership on implementing Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Self-exiled G-40 members have on a number of occasions attacked the ruling party, the Government and the First Family as they seek to destabilise the country.

Zimbabwe, like most countries, has imposed Level Four lockdown measures to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic which has killed more than a million globally to date. Some critics claimed that President Mnangagwa needs to scrap his holiday to deal with pandemic.

Zanu PF acting secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa has done the best compared to other Sadc or African country, in setting up systems to repel the deadly effects of Covid-19. Zimbabwe had done far better than some countries despite receiving less support from the international community.

“No sane person can genuinely question why he (President Mnangagwa) should take his mandatory annual rest. Ironically, those attacking him baselessly are clueless,” he said.

The lamentations of the detractors had no factual basis and was to be understood from their nostalgic and sentimental hatred of the New Dispensation which buried them politically.

“Be that as it may, aside from the unfolding circus in the White House, Zimbabwe is proud to have been one of the first ever nations to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden and looks forward to his inauguration following a smooth transfer of power.

“It’s time for introspection and we hope the new President will seek peace and mutual co-existence, which must be headlined by the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe, Cuba, Iran and Venezuela among others,” he said.

In a related matter, the Zanu PF Youth League commended the Government for its swift and decisive move to effect a Level Four national lockdown as a response to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

“We are fully aware that such a decision was not easy to make but as our President Mnangagwa has always stated, we can always rebuild our economy but we can never restore human life once it is lost.

“The recent Covid-19 regulations fully demonstrate that the nation of Zimbabwe is ably led by President Mnangagwa and his Government,” said acting Zanu PF secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tendai Chirau.

Cde Chirau challenged youths to observe the lockdown measures.

“As a Youth League, we are aware that this lockdown means that many young entrepreneurs have had to restrict or halt business operations in order to comply with the Covid-19 regulations. We applaud and salute such youths for upholding the rule of law and for putting the safety of their fellow countrymen above personal business interests.

“It is important for those youths who are presently not complying with these regulations to understand that the regulations exist to protect each and every one of us and that violating such regulations is not only a serious health hazard, but it is an act of selfishness subject to criminal convictions.”