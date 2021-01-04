News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Zim Records a High 774 New Covid-19 Cases Sunday

A NEW high record of 774 new Covid-19 cases was recorded Sunday as the country grapples with the rise in infections across the country, the health ministry confirmed.

The latest figures are a jump from 407 recorded Saturday.

According to its daily Covid-19 update, 774 new cases, three deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“All 774 are local cases: 571 from Harare alone. The three deaths were reported in Bulawayo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East,” the health ministry update reads.

A total of 15 265 cases have been confirmed since March last year, including 11 574 recoveries and 380 deaths.

The shocking rise in Covid-19 cases come when the government has from Tuesday this week reintroduced the strict Level IV lockdown restrictions that will close all informal and most formal businesses across the country.

