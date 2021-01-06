Our Reporter

BORNO State Governor Babagana Zulum has given the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) six months within which to assess private primary and secondary schools in the state.

A statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri by the Special Adviser to Governor Zulum on Communications and Strategy, Mr Isa Gusau, said the order was made following complaints on capacity and quality of some of the private schools.

“I have directed the Secretary to the State Government to notify the UBEB board Chairman, Shettima Kullima, to deploy officials to examine the capacity of all private schools.

“The board has six months within which to examine physical infrastructure, quality and availability of teachers, and other relevant records.

“The board will make recommendations to the government of Borno State. We will do our best to ensure the improvement of standards but where necessary, substandard schools would be closed.

“While we are making efforts to raise the standard of education in our public schools, we shall also be very mindful of the operations of private schools in the state,” Zulum said.