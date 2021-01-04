A file photo of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum. Photo: [email protected]

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has signed into law, the 2021 appropriation bill passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on Monday at the Government House in Maiduguri after signing the budget, the governor asked all ministries, agencies and departments to comply strictly with the provisions of the 2021 appropriation law.

Zulum also directed his cabinet members to accelerate activities in their ministries for the people of the state to derive maximum benefit.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising security, education, healthcare, agriculture, provision portable water as well as reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees.

The governor expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the House of Assembly for their cooperation with the executive arm.

The budget was however increased from ₦208 billion proposed by Zulum, to ₦248 billion, which the House explained was to cater for industrial projects by the Borno plastic industry and the Maiduguri International Hotel amongst several others.

Governor Zulum had in his initial presentation proposed ₦135.1b was for capital projects which represented 65 per cent of the budget sum, and ₦72 billion for recurrent expenditure.

On his part, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan explained the increase of the budget from ₦208 billion to ₦248 billion was to cater for industrial growth that will increase job opportunities.