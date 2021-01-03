Our Reporter

GOVERNOR Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Saturday visited some hunters injured by a bomb blast while on patrol in Kayamala village in Konduga Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Following the blast, 16 of the hunters were injured while seven died, including their leader, Bunu, as they rushed to intervene in a nearby village.

They had been tipped off that some insurgents had rustled cattle in the area.

Zulum was received at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital by Sports Commissioner Sainna Buba who informed him that 11 of the hunters had been discharged remaining four, who were also responding to treatment.

Buba said their hospital bills had been taken care of while livelihood support had also been provided to the families of those affected, as directed by the governor.

The governor, who prayed for their fast recovery and for the souls of those who paid the supreme price, urged the people of Borno to continue to remain resilient in seeing to the end of insurgency in the state.