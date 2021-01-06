By Elizabeth Osayande

AN international business school, ZEBS Global, is offering international MBA programme for $2,500 with a scholarship of $1,000 for every student that registers before January 25, 2021.

According to the brochure from the institution made available to our correspondent, the programme would help meet Industry needs and afford applicants the opportunity to get an international MBA degree at an affordable cost.

Other unique selling point of applying for the programme are: Flexible and instalment payment systems; an International reputable institution with different accreditations; International Faculty made of European, American and Africa academics, industry giants (from Google, Siemens, Rolls Royce etc) and policy organizations (United Nations, African Technology Policy Studies Network); Flexibility in delivery of programames combining asynchronous and synchronous models including online training, live sessions, recorded videos, state-of-the-art case studies; WhatsApp Group Discussions, Instagram and Facebook Live Sessions etc.

Other benefits include opportunities for overseas study and case study visits in Switzerland, London, Greece, Germany, and Africa case study business visits to Kenya, Zambia, Mauritius etc.

According to the management, “the Real-World Skills MBA sets to equip African managers and entrepreneurs with real-world skills and train them with exactly the same job-training business modules we have been using for almost two decades to train managers and consultants working for big companies such as US Tech Giants, Swiss Financial Institutions, German Premium Segment Auto mobile Manufacturers, Swiss and German Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Energy Leaders and many more”.

The MBA students will learn all the practical business skills needed in the real business world in order to find better jobs and become successful managers and entrepreneurs. There is also a robust scholarship programme for all students on the programme, a robust mentoring programme during and after the end of the programme, an African Entrepreneurship Programme that supports investment into the best student and graduate innovative ideas and projects with an enterprise incubation support provided. Also the opportunity to get seed capital to start their own business venture is also an added plus.

An international alumni and business partners network and a quick completion time compared to most other International Online MBAs – less than one year Going for the ZEBS Global international MBA programme has become imperative giving the fact that more than half of the over 420 million young people in Africa are either unemployed or vulnerably employed (African Development Bank, 2018) and whether this is due to lack of practical industry skills, limited university support systems, or weak government policies, not having conversations with industry players makes it even worse.