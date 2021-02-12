A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl has been gang-raped by seven elderly men in Sokoto. The rapists boasted that they were boys of some high-profile politicians in the state.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Sokoto State, Suleiman Usman, SAN, said the state government had inaugurated a team of knowledgeable lawyers to prosecute the rape case.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the victims if she exposed them.

The mother of the girl, Hajiya Jamila Tudun Wada, who spoke with Daily Trust, said that the suspects took advantage of her daughter’s condition to violate her.

The girl was lured to an uncompleted building by some of the suspects who have been identified as Lele and Mohammed.

According to Hajiya Jamila, the suspects were earlier arraigned before a magistrate’s court, which remanded them as they awaited legal advice from the state’s Ministry of Justice.

“We did not know what happened thereafter, but we started seeing them in the streets. Some of them even came to our residence, bragging that they were out and we would not do anything about it because they had some prominent politicians behind them,’’ she said.

The Attorney-general has, however, said he would lead the team to ensure that justice is granted to the girl which would be to the dismay of the suspects.

He further explained that the delay in prosecuting the case was caused by efforts to establish a strong case against the suspects.

The mother of the victim has said that she is optimistic that justice will prevail with the involvement of the commissioner.

