A 16-year-old grade 10 pupil of Lunga day secondary school in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern Province, Zambia, has committed suicide after being accused of stealing three new underwear belonging to her mother.

Agness Katenga is said to have sneaked out of the house around 8 pm on Sunday, January 31, after she was beaten by her mother, Lucy Kayombo for the alleged theft and hanged herself on a mango tree.

A statement issued by the Police Monday, 1 February, in Northwestern Province said Agness was angered by the accusation. Police added that they visited the scene and suspected no foul play.

Meanwhile, speaking to a local media in Mwinilunga on Monday afternoon, a family source claimed that the pants were later discovered in the mother’s suitcase.

According to the source, the deceased’s mother bought the underwear last week Wednesday, put them in a suitcase then forgot because she was busy.

“When she wanted to wear one of them, she searched in four other bags except for the other old suitcase and found nothing. So she decided to call her daughter, whom she then accused of having stolen her new underwears. When she denied, the mother beat her up. The girl got annoyed and later hanged herself in a mango tree at night, the family source said.

The source said after police officers collected the body, other female relatives searched all Lucy’s bags and found the three new underwear in an old suitcase.

