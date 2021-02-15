Forty-five passengers who were being transported in a bus rapid transport (BRT), on Monday, narrowly escaped death as the vehicle went up in flames.

It was gathered that the fire incident happened around 11 am around the Idiroko-Anthony area of Lagos State.

According to the passengers, the BRT bus was en route to Tafawa Balewa Square terminal, Lagos Island from Ikorodu terminal.

It was learnt that the initial vehicle conveying the passengers had broken down at the Owode area of Ikorodu Lagos when another vehicle (the BRT that got burnt) came to pick up the stranded passengers.

None of the passengers died, however, some of them sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit, and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. There was a rescue bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken-down bus.

“The initial bus carrying the passengers took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which made the burnt bus come to the aid of the passengers.”

This incident comes barely 12 hours after a train crash into a cement-carrying truck in the Fagba area of Lagos.

