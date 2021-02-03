The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved a memo from the Ministry of Education for the establishment of 20 new private universities across the country.

The 20 new private universities are to be given provisional licenses to run for three years, while the ministry monitors and evaluates their growth.

This brings the total number of private universities in the country to 99.

The list of the approved universities include:

Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom, Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara, Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo, Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo, Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River, Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo , NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State Capital City University, Kano, Kano State Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara University of Offa, Offa, Kwara, also got provisional approval Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State Edusoko University, Bida, Niger Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa Anan University, Kwall, Plateau

Nine of the private universities are located in North Central, three in South-South, two in South East, five in the North West and one in South West.

