Breaking News

Abacha University among 20 new private varsities approved by FG (Full list)

By
0
Private universities
Views: Visits 11

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved a memo from the Ministry of Education for the establishment of 20 new private universities across the country.

The 20 new private universities are to be given provisional licenses to run for three years, while the ministry monitors and evaluates their growth.

This brings the total number of private universities in the country to 99.

The list of the approved universities include:

  1. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom,
  2. Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara,
  3. Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo,
  4. Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State
  5. Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State
  6. Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo,
  7. Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River,
  8. Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo ,
  9. NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State
  10. Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau
  11. James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State
  12. Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State
  13. Capital City University, Kano, Kano State
  14. Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara
  15. University of Offa, Offa, Kwara, also got provisional approval
  16. Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State
  17. Edusoko University, Bida, Niger
  18. Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja
  19. Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa
  20. Anan University, Kwall, Plateau

Nine of the private universities are located in North Central, three in South-South, two in South East, five in the North West and one in South West.

Covid-19: Davos 2021 summit postponed till August

Previous article

Bayelsa women barricade road in protest against herdsmen

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News