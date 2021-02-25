Mr Kabiru Mohammed, the driver of the Adamawa United Football Club bus who was kidnapped last weekend, has been released by his captors.

While it was gathered that the driver was released around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, other sources claim he was released on Thursday morning.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Adamawa United FC driver was kidnapped along the Benin-Ore-Lagos road when the bus was attacked by gunmen who jumped on them from the bush.

The gunmen were said to have taken the money and phones of players and officials of the team and abducted the driver whom they held and demanded N50 million as ransom.

The football team had been on their way to keep a date with MFM Football Club, Lagos, on a week 11 NPFL fixture.

Confirming his release, the Permanent Secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Jada, said the freed driver is hale and hearty.

“I spoke with him, he was very coherent, he is on his way back (towards Yola) now,” the permanent secretary said.

Jada, who had been negotiating the terms of release of the driver, did not disclose how much was finally paid to secure the release.

However, The Nation reports that the kidnappers were allegedly given N1m for his release.

